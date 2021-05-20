Boy survives 20 foot fall through subway grate in Brooklyn playground

An 11-year-old boy survived a 20-foot fall through a subway grate inside a playground in Brooklyn, according to FDNY and police officials.

The boy was playing in Rudd Playground at Bushwick Ave. and Aberdeen St. in the Cypress Hills neighborhood at about 5 p.m. Wednesday when he fell. He did not land on the subway tracks. Good Samaritans helped the boy while firefighters arrived at the scene and pulled the boy up.

He was treated at Kings County Hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Parks Department, a fence around the subway grate that runs through the playground had been recently cut and peeled back by vandals.

"Our thoughts are with the child and his family. We have dispatched a team to investigate what occurred and ensure the site is safe and secure. The safety of New Yorkers is always our top priority," said Andrei Berman, MTA spokesman.

Parks workers resecured the fence and closed the area to the public.

