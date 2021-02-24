Boy killed by school bus in Brooklyn

A young boy was hit and killed by a school bus in Queens on Wednesday morning that apparently didn't know anything happened and kept driving.

The NYPD says it happened about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Hooper St. and S. 5th St. in the Williamsburg section.

An MTA bus came up to the accident scene and found the boy's body. He was believed to be about 6-years-old.

"This is a tragedy for all involved and our hearts go out to the child’s family as well as to our colleague driving the B60 bus that came upon the scene and first discovered the horrible aftermath," Craig Cipriano, the president of the MTA Bus Company said. "We are fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation and providing all possible support to the bus operator as she recovers from trauma."