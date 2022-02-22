Boy in stolen vehicle taken on frightening ride through Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, says NYPD

An 11-year-old boy was taken on a wild ride in a stolen vehicle through Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, said police.

A 36-year-old man went inside the City Fresh Market at 2212 Third Ave. in East Harlem on Feb. 20 at 7:58 p.m. and left his son in the front passenger seat of his Nissan Rogue SUV, said police.

A short time later, another man got into the running vehicle and sped off along Third Ave. with the boy inside.

The vehicle side-swiped two parked cars at some point during the robbery, said police.

About 20 minutes later the suspect dropped the boy off at Bolton St. and Lafayette St. in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx. The child called his father from his cell phone. Police responded and reunited the pair. The boy was unharmed.

At about 9:30 p.m., the suspect was spotted inside the BP gas station located at 241-15 Hillside Ave. where he stole a cell phone charger and fled.

Cops later found the vehicle abandoned in the Bellerose section of Queens.

The day after the incident, the boy complained of minor neck pain and was treated at a local hospital, said police.

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, 5'7" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with a full beard and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a multi-colored jacket, dark-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.