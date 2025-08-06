NYC border patrol officer shooting: Charges announced for suspects in US illegally

article

The Brief Charges have been announced against two men arrested for the shooting of an off-duty border patrol officer. They are both facing several charges, with one suspect being charged with attempted murder. Officials say both suspects were in the U.S. illegally at the time of the shooting, and have a lengthy criminal record.



Two men, who are in the U.S. illegally, are facing several charges in connection with a violent New York City robbery spree that ended with the shooting of an off-duty border patrol agent.

What we know:

An investigation has led to an 11-count indictment against Miguel Mora and Cristian Aybar Berroa by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Mora, the alleged shooter, is charged with attempted murder in the first and second degree.

Both Mora and Berroa are charged with various counts of assault, attempted robbery, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. They are also facing federal charges.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Manhattan DA's Office alleged that the shooting was part of a violent robbery spree planned through text messages.

Timeline:

On July 19, officials say the suspects rode a motorbike into Fort Washington Park and forcefully robbed a woman of her cell phone around 11:45 p.m.

Off-duty CBP officer shot

Following the first robbery, the suspects drove towards George Washington Bridge, where the off-duty officer was seen sitting with a woman in a park below.

Officials say Berroa turned the moped around for a quick getaway as Mora "crept" towards them to attempt a second robbery, pulling out a gun.

The off-duty agent was shot in the face and arm, but managed to return fire with his service weapon, striking Mora in his groin and leg.

Taken into custody

Homeland Security released footage of Berroa driving Mora to the hospital, dropping him off outside, then driving away.

Mora underwent surgery and was arrested afterward, while Berroa was arrested the next day.

Officials say Mora is still in the hospital, but both suspects are in federal custody.

Dig deeper:

"There's absolutely zero reason that someone who is scum of the earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a press conference last month.

Both suspects illegally in the US

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says Mora, a 21-year-old Dominican Republic national, entered the country illegally in 2023 through Arizona.

He has two prior arrests for domestic violence in New York and an active warrant after not showing up to court for one of the cases.

Mora is also wanted in connection with a December 2024 robbery and January stabbing in the Bronx, along with a pawn shop robbery in Massachusetts dating back to February.

Berroa, also from the Dominican Republic, entered the U.S. illegally in 2002, according to Homeland Security.

He's been arrested several times by the NYPD over the years for reckless endangerment, grand larceny and reckless driving.

What they're saying:

The Manhattan DA's office praised the off-duty officer for his brave actions.

"We don't know what would have happened if he had not acted courageously, and off-duty," said DA Alvin Bragg.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the suspects "dangerous," as an agent with Homeland Security said "these two individuals should not have been in our country."

What's next:

Officials say the suspects are expected to be arraigned the week of August 18.

Their state charges would run parallel with federal charges that have already been announced.