Border Patrol installing 'rescue stations' with water and phone chargers

By
Published 
U.S. Border Security
FOX 5 NY
article

The Rescue Beacon contains a red button that allows someone in distress to activate a call for medical assistance or rescue. (U.S. Border Patrol)

NEW YORK - The U.S. Border Patrol is deploying so-called Rescue Beacons in remote areas to help stranded migrants.

One of the towers was installed in the wilderness outside of Comstock, Texas last week.

The beacons have 30 feet tall towers on them and are equipped with a high visibility strobe light on the top.  A red button allows someone in distress to activate a call for medical assistance or rescue while automatically providing their location.

The beacon also has drinkable water and phone charging capabilities to help people who are in distress.

The intent of the towers is to help save lives, according to officials.

"Too often, migrants are abandoned by human smugglers in the harsh Texas terrain. These individuals are often left with little to no provisions, lost in a foreign country, and without any avenue for rescue," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a statement.

The Border Patrol is placing the beacons in areas with the highest environmental risks, migrant rescues, and deaths.