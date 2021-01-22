Border agents seize over 1 ton of marijuana at U.S.-Canada border

article

Two large-scale seizures of marijuana along the U.S.-Canada border resulted in a total of 2,500 pounds of marijuana being seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents this week.

On January 20, agents at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility in northern New York discovered more than 1,545 pounds in an incoming truck reportedly carrying used reels.

Also Wednesday, officers at the Lewiston Bridge north of Buffalo found 936 pounds in a shipment hidden as phone accessories.

936 lbs. of marijuana seized at the Lewiston, N.Y. Bridge. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The two seizures had a combined street value of over $5M.

The U.S.-Canadian border is closed to most routine crossings because of COVID-19, but commercial traffic is allowed between the two countries.

Agents in Vermont seized more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana stashed inside kitchen cabinets in a truck entering the U.S. at Highgate Springs at the end of December.

The largest-ever marijuana seizure on the U.S.-Canadian border was recorded last June, when agents in Buffalo seized about 9,500 pounds.

With the Associated Press.