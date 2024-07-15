Body camera footage released a year after Long Island wrong-way crash

Body camera footage has been released a year after two teens were killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island.

The videos were at the center of a packed courtroom hearing.

In the video, defendant Amandeep Singh is slurring his speech, his head is visibly bleeding, and he told investigators he spent the night drinking tequila and snorting cocaine.

A witness saw him leave the scene after the crash. Police found him next to a dumpster.

"We pulled up, we see you hiding back here," an officer can be heard saying in the video. "We just need to see why you’re hiding."

"Sir, I’m not hiding," Singh told police. "I’m just having a good time."

Related article

Singh’s attorneys argue the body camera video should be kept from the jury when the case goes to trial because they say their client wasn’t read his rights until more than two hours after he was arrested.

"The main issue is whether or not he was in custody when he was asked questions by the police that were designed to incriminate him," said attorney Edward Sapone.

Prosecutors say Singh, whose blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, wasn’t physically restrained and spoke to officers freely.

They also say they have a strong case even without the video. Criminal defense attorney Ken Belkin agrees.

"Even after he was mirandized he continued to make statements in my mind it amounts to a waiver of his Miranda rights," Belkin said.

The victims' families left without speaking.

The hearing is expected to continue on Tuesday. Singh faces a max of 25 years if convicted on the top count.

The case is set to go to trial in the fall.