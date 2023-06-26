Driver pleads not guilty after wrong-way crash that killed teens

Amandeep Singh stared stone-faced as he pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while drunk and impaired.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said there’s enormous evidence including body camera video stacked against Singh who she said tried to hide behind a dumpster after the catastrophic crash that killed 14-year-old aspiring tennis stars Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz back in May.

"We’re here today because two teens died, and two others were injured when the vehicle they were in was struck by a 7,000-lb pickup truck being driven the wrong way at 95mph," Donnelly said.

"At any point, he could’ve called a cab or had a friend drive him home, but he did not." — Anne Donnelly

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Singh spent the afternoon drinking at a party and other establishments. His blood alcohol content was .15. Hours after the crash, cocaine was detected in his blood, an empty bottle of tequila was found in his truck and Singh told arresting officers that he was surprised to see them because he thought he was in New Jersey.

"Seems like there’s a lot of evidence, and we hope the defendant doesn’t make the families go through a trial and will just plead guilty." — Brian Meyerson, Village of East Hills trustee

Singh’s family didn’t comment. His attorney, James Kousouros, plans to review the evidence, adding his client deserves a defense.

"This entire family extends its condolences," he said. "Everyone is hurting and is in tremendous pain."

Singh faces a maximum of 32 years in prison if convicted. He’s being held in jail and is due back in court on July 25.