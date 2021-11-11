Blaze rips through Upper West Side apartment killing man, woman

Fire investigators are trying to determine what set off a blaze in an apartment on the Upper West Side killing a man and a woman.

Police say they received a 911 call about a fire on the fourth floor at 216 West 62nd Street at about 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene four minutes later and put out the flames, according to fire officials.

Firefighters then discovered the bodies of a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The fire inside the six-story building is not believed to be suspicious.

Advertisement

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending family notification.