Adams says Black unemployment in NYC hit 5-year low

The city says the Black unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in five years.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams appeared on Good Day New York Thursday to tout new numbers.

He says unemployment is down by more than 25 percent since the start of his administration.

"We have more to do and that's why we're going to bring new opportunities to working people across the five boroughs that have been overlooked for far too long. — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

"We took the jobs to the people and not wait, and we did not wait for the people to come to us," he said.

In response, Adams says his administration is launching a $1 million "Run This Town" campaign to connect more New Yorkers with jobs in city government.

He says the aim is to build a more equitable New York City.

(Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The announcement follows the launch of " Jobs NYC ," the citywide initiative to provide more economic opportunities and workforce development services to communities across the five boroughs that are experiencing high unemployment.

Both campaigns seek to help the disparities in employment between Black, Latino, and white communities.

Adams says that as of last January, Black New Yorkers were four times more likely to be unemployed than white New Yorkers.

New York City labor market

According to the New York Department of Labor (DOL), the overall NYC unemployment rate in March was 4.9 percent, a decrease from the month prior.

New York state's unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March.