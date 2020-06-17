Black Lives Matter mural street in Brooklyn closed to traffic through end of summer

A stretch of Fulton Street in Brooklyn where a massive Black Lives Matter mural was painted will be turned into a pedestrian plaza for the rest of the summer, officials announced.

The 375-foot-long mural was painted outside the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza, between Marcy Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue, in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The letters are 28 feet tall.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that a ban on cars from that section of Fulton Street would last until the end of summer.

"Fulton Street in Brooklyn will share the message that #BlackLivesMatter all summer long," he tweeted. "We're making the block pedestrians-only and working with the MTA to coordinate nearby transit."

The mayor and City Council previously announced that New York City will to co-name and paint one street in each borough "Black Lives Matter" to commemorate the movement that intensified following the death of George Floyd.

The Brooklyn mural was inspired by a similar one painted on a street near the White House in Washington, D.C.

