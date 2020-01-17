Bitter cold and snow as sprawling storm spreads across New York

article

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northeast New Jersey, the upper boroughs of New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Snow accumulations are forecasted of two to five inches, with locally hgher amounts possible.

Areas north of NYC could see higher accumulations. Lower accumulations are expected along the coast before a change to rain.

NYC Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Saturday, advising New Yorkers to take mass transit, exercise caution when driving, walking or biking and allow for additional travel time as roads may be slippery.

Alternade Side Parking rukes are suspended in New York City on Saturay. Meters will remain in effect.

The high in New York City is expected to be in the upper 30s. The storm will be short. Sunday is expected to be drier.

