Billy Joel delays concerts after recent surgery: See the list

article

The Brief Billy Joel had an undisclosed surgery recently and needs time to recover. He’s delayed the next eight shows of his stadium tour. Affected cities include Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Charlotte and Milwaukee.



Billy Joel has delayed several of his stadium concerts after undergoing an undisclosed surgery.

Billy Joel postpones concerts 2025

What we know:

Billy Joel’s tour has been delayed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery.

Eight cities are affected and include Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Charlotte and Milwaukee.

Timeline:

The eight shows that were rescheduled will take place about one year later.

What's next:

Joel will undergo physical therapy and resume his tour at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

His last performance before the interruption was Feb. 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Variety reported.

What we don't know:

It’s unknown what Billy Joel had surgery for, but his team said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

What they're saying:

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote in a statement.

Postponed shows

The rescheduled dates include:

Detroit, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks: Nov. 15, 2025 (Originally March 29, 2025)

Toronto, Billy Joel: March 24, 2026 (Originally March 15, 2025)

Syracuse, Billy Joel and Sting: April 10, 2026 (Originally April 11, 2025)

Salt Lake City, Billy Joel and Sting: May 22, 2016 (Originally May 23, 2025)

Edinburgh, Billy Joel: June 6, 2026 (Originally June 7, 2025)

Liverpool, Billy Joel: June 20, 2026 (Originally June 21, 2025)

Charlotte, Billy Joel and Sting: July 3, 2026 (Originally May 10, 2025)

Milwaukee, Billy Joel and Sting: TBD (Originally April 26, 2025)