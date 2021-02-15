Bill Gates' daughter trolls social media with 'implant' conspiracy post

article

The 24-year-old daughter of billionaire and brain Bill Gates took to social media to let her followers know that the COVID-19 vaccine "did NOT implant my genius father into my brain."

Jennifer Gates was referring to a conspiracy theory circulating that the Microsoft founder was using the vaccine to get inside people’s minds and track their movements, according to a report.

The second-year medical student at New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai also said that "as a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice."

"I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to mount a protective immune response to this virus. As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice," she told her more than 357,000 Instagram followers Friday.

