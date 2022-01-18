Bill de Blasio not running for NY governor

article

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is not going to run for governor of New York.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

A new poll released on Tuesday morning showed him trailing badly in the field for the Democratic primary. The poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a commanding lead over other potential candidates.

De Blasio said he was, "going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York."

He left office on Jan. 1, 2022 after 8 years as mayor.

Blasio had entered the New York City mayor’s office promising a liberal remolding of the nation’s largest city.

He had some successes.

He delivered on a promise to offer universal pre-kindergarten and curbing the police stop-and-frisk tactic.

But he also had a strained relationship with both police and the police-reform activists who propelled him to office.

He publicly feuded with Governor Andrew Cuomo and had a poor relationship with much of the media.