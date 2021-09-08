Biden to announce new plan to increase vaccinations, curb delta variant's spread

President Joe Biden plans to announce a six-step plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and increase COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden met with his team of COVID-19 advisors and the new recommendations will build on what has already been announced, with some new points.

The health guidelines come as infections surge nationwide just as kids return to in-person learning in school.

Psaki said the President will talk about "requiring more vaccinations, boosting important testing measures and more making it safer for kids to go to school."

President Biden has said he wants Americans to get booster shots if the FDA approves it by September 20th.

Israel is already giving out booster shots and scientists there claim boosters are having a powerful impact blunting a fourth COVID-19 wave.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will be ready for a rollout of booster shots.

"There will be plenty of vaccines available for people who need the booster shots," Hochul said.

Despite the push for boosters, the head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries like the U.S. with large supplies of Coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots until the end of the year. He says 70% of high-income nations now have vaccinated 40% of their populations and not a single low-income country has achieved that milestone.

"I'm calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

The Biden administration disagrees with the W.H.O. when it comes to delaying booster shots. The White House press secretary says giving booster shots to Americans will not deplete the supply for other countries with far lower vaccination rates.

