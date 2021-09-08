Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
13
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 7:54 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:42 PM EDT until THU 4:30 AM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:30 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:16 PM EDT until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Warren County

Biden to announce new plan to increase vaccinations, curb delta variant's spread

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
U.S.
FOX 5 NY

Biden to announce new vaccination plan

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will address the nation to unveil his new six-point strategy to fight COVID and combat the delta variant.

President Joe Biden plans to announce a six-step plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and increase COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden met with his team of COVID-19 advisors and the new recommendations will build on what has already been announced, with some new points. 

The health guidelines come as infections surge nationwide just as kids return to in-person learning in school. 

Psaki said the President will talk about "requiring more vaccinations,  boosting important testing measures and more making it safer for kids to go to school." 

RELATED: COVID-19 deaths among first responders continue to increase

President Biden has said he wants Americans to get booster shots if the FDA approves it by September 20th. 

Israel is already giving out booster shots and scientists there claim boosters are having a powerful impact blunting a fourth COVID-19 wave.  

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will be ready for a rollout of booster shots. 

"There will be plenty of vaccines available for people who need the booster shots," Hochul said. 

Despite the push for boosters, the head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries like the U.S. with large supplies of Coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots until the end of the year. He says 70% of high-income nations now have vaccinated 40% of their populations and not a single low-income country has achieved that milestone. 

"I'm calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

The Biden administration disagrees with the W.H.O. when it comes to delaying booster shots. The White House press secretary says giving booster shots to Americans will not deplete the supply for other countries with far lower vaccination rates.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App