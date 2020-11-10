Biden says Trump's failure to concede 'embarrassing'

President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump’s failure to recognize his victory is an “embarrassment.”

It marked the sharpest critique yet from the incoming president at the incumbent, as Trump’s team has refused to formally begin preparations for the transition.

Taking questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his victory, Biden predicted that “it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Biden says regardless of the Trump administration’s actions, his planning to assume power on Jan. 20 is continuing as scheduled.