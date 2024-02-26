Biden NYC visit today: What to know about street closures, president's schedule

article

President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in NYC Monday afternoon, which could disrupt traffic and lead to possible protests across the city.

The president is expected to land at JFK Airport in Queens around 1:40 p.m. and will head into Manhattan for a campaign meeting.

The New York Post reports Biden will also tape an interview with late-night talk show host Seth Meyers. He's expected to leave Manhattan around 6:30 p.m.

Street closures for Biden's visit

Check here for a map of NYC street closures. For real-time street closure updates, check 511 here.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the FAA computer outage as he departs the White House on Jan. 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden's Feb. 26 schedule

Here is Biden's official schedule from the White House:

1:40 p.m.

The President arrives in Queens, New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport)

1:50 p.m.

The President departs Queens, New York en route to New York, New York

John F. Kennedy International Airport

2:10 p.m.

The President arrives in New York, New York (Downtown Manhattan Heliport, NY)

2:45 p.m.

The President participates in a campaign meeting (New York)

6:30 p.m.

The President departs New York, New York en route to Queens, New York (Downtown Manhattan Heliport, NY)

7 p.m.

The President departs Queens, New York en route to Joint Base Andrews (Downtown Manhattan Heliport, NY)

Biden's last visit

Earlier this month, New Yorkers experienced traffic nightmares after the president arrived in the Big Apple to attend three campaign receptions. His visit also sparked pro-Palestinian protests in Columbus Circle.

Featured article

Hundreds of demonstrators flocked to Manhattan's Columbus Circle in response to his visit. Organizers encouraged protesters to gather near the 60th Street exit of the Columbus Circle subway station around 1 p.m. to demand a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War.

"Let Biden know he has got to go for carrying out the genocide in Gaza," organizers from WIthin Our Lifetime posted to Instagram.

March NY fundraiser

Meanwhile, the president is teaming up with predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton next month for a New York fundraiser aimed at powering up donations for his reelection campaign. The threesome traded social media posts to reveal their plans.

The event is set for March 28, and though the Biden campaign says it hasn't settled on a venue, it is considering larger sites that would maximize attendance. That would be a break from Biden’s usual campaign stops, which have tended to feature smaller groups of supporters and donors.

US President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Annabelle Gordon/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Folks – I’ll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden. Who’s coming with me? Chip in for your chance to join," Obama posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, over a picture of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the hand-written message "Let's finish the job" next to Biden's signature.

Clinton responded ironically, "Count me in. Who else is going to be there?" and Biden answered jokingly "You guys know you can just call me next time, right?"

The president has intensified fundraising efforts since December. His campaign said Tuesday that January produced its highest monthly donation total since launching in April 2023, breaking monthly records previously set in December and November of last year.

The campaign said that last month’s haul was buoyed by a write-in campaign that won Biden New Hampshire’s unsanctioned Democratic primary on Jan. 23. New Hampshire Democrats violated a new primary calendar championed by Biden, and he responded by refusing to campaign there or have his name appear on the ballot, and yet still won via write-in.

Will Weissert, with the Associated Press, contributed to this report.