Biden NYC visit: President's trip Monday could cause traffic, protests

President Joe Biden is expected to be in New York City on Monday.

The New York Post reports that Biden will be in Manhattan to tape an interview with late-night talk show host Seth Meyers and attend a fundraiser.

Earlier this month, New Yorkers experienced traffic nightmares after the president arrived in the Big Apple to attend three campaign receptions.

Biden's visit also sparked pro-Palestinian protests in Columbus Circle.

Hundreds of demonstrators flocked to Manhattan's Columbus Circle in response to his visit.

Organizers encouraged protesters to gather near the 60th Street exit of the Columbus Circle subway station around 1 p.m. to demand a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War.

"Let Biden know he has got to go for carrying out the genocide in Gaza," organizers from WIthin Our Lifetime posted to Instagram.

The president is increasingly contending with protests inside and outside his events from progressives upset about U.S. support for Israel in its offensive in Gaza.

More than 26,000 Palestinians, mostly women and minors, have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 more, mostly civilians, in the attack.

March NY fundraiser

Meanwhile, the president is teaming up with predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton next month for a New York fundraiser aimed at powering up donations for his reelection campaign. The threesome traded social media posts to reveal their plans.

The event is set for March 28, and though the Biden campaign says it hasn't settled on a venue, it is considering larger sites that would maximize attendance. That would be a break from Biden’s usual campaign stops, which have tended to feature smaller groups of supporters and donors.

US President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Annabelle Gordon/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Folks – I’ll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden. Who’s coming with me? Chip in for your chance to join," Obama posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, over a picture of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the hand-written message "Let's finish the job" next to Biden's signature.

Clinton responded ironically, "Count me in. Who else is going to be there?" and Biden answered jokingly "You guys know you can just call me next time, right?"

The president has intensified fundraising efforts since December. His campaign said Tuesday that January produced its highest monthly donation total since launching in April 2023, breaking monthly records previously set in December and November of last year.

The campaign said that last month’s haul was buoyed by a write-in campaign that won Biden New Hampshire’s unsanctioned Democratic primary on Jan. 23. New Hampshire Democrats violated a new primary calendar championed by Biden, and he responded by refusing to campaign there or have his name appear on the ballot, and yet still won via write-in.

WILL WEISSERT, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.