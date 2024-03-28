Biden in NYC today: What to know about president's schedule, street closures

President Joe Biden is expected to be in NYC today, and stay overnight, meaning traffic trouble for commuters, as well as possible protests across the city.

JUMP TO: STREET CLOSURES l SCHEDULE l POSSIBLE PROTESTS

This evening, the president will join former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall for a Democratic fundraiser.

Thousands of people are expected to flood Midtown Manhattan for the event moderated by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. Some celebrity guests include Mindy Kaling and Queen Latifah.

Campaign officials haven't said how much money they expect to raise, but tickets range anywhere between 225 and $500,000.

Check here for a map of NYC street closures. For real-time street closure updates, check 511 here.

Below is Biden's official schedule from the White House.

12:35 p.m.: The President arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

12:45 p.m.: The President departs John F. Kennedy International Airport en route to the Wall Street Landing Zone.

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic plan at the Flex LTD manufacturing plant on July 6, 2023 in West Columbia, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Expand

1:00 p.m.: The President arrives at the Wall Street Landing Zone.

8:05 p.m.: The President and the First Lady participate in a campaign reception at Radio City Music Hall.

Biden's previous visits

The president was in town twice last month, when he attended three campaign receptions in the city. His visit sparked pro-Palestinian protests in Columbus Circle.

Less than three weeks later, he made another trip to the Big Apple to tape a TV appearance on late night with Seth Meyers. Police shut down streets in and around Rockefeller Center.

A march and protest is scheduled for 4 p.m. at NYPL Bryant Park, according to The People's Forum, an Instagram account with over 77,000 followers.

Featured article

"Join us for a march and protest to say NO fundraising for the makers of genocide!" the account said in a post.

One of Biden's last visits in NYC sparked pro-Palestinian protests in Columbus Circle.