Biden: U.S. war in Afghanistan coming to an end

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:43 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:53 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:53 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:15 PM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:10 PM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

Biden: U.S. war in Afghanistan coming to an end

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Military
FOX 5 NY

President on America's longest war

President Joe Biden spoke from the White House on Thursday about the U.S. military's drawdown efforts in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said U.S. troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of August, which is earlier than his prior plan to stay through Sept. 11.

"The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan — to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama bin Laden," Biden said. "We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build. Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future."

The president pushed back on calls from some Republicans to keep the U.S. military in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid advances in significant swaths of the country, including at some key border crossings. The Taliban on Thursday took control of the Islam Qala crossing point in western Herat province on the border with Iran, according to an Afghan official and Iranian media.

Biden said it is the "right and responsibility" of the Afghan people to decide how their country will function, and the impetus of the government to protect the nation's sovereignty.

The U.S. will continue to provide air support for Afghani military forces, along with humanitarian and civilian assistance on important issues surrounding women’s rights. But the administration is framing the drawdown as a decision Biden made after concluding this is an "unwinnable war" that "does not have a military solution."

The president doubled down on his decision not to leave a standing military force and posed the question, "How many thousands more of America's daughters and sons are you willing to risk? … How long would you have them stay?"

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome," Biden said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The conflict in Afghanistan is the longest-running war in the history of the United States. In 20 years, American and NATO forces trained more than 300,000 Afghan military and security personnel to help them combat the threat of the Taliban. Despite the training efforts and attempted peace deal by the U.S., the Taliban has gained control over at least 50 of the county's 370 districts, according to estimates. 

"Do I trust the Taliban? No," Biden said. "But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. With Fox News and The Associated Press.