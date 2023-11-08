Retirement Roulette: NYC makes list of 2024 best places to retire in the US

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best big cities to retire in 2024.

The website analyzed data for the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the United States to see how well they met Americans' retirement needs and expectations.

Some of the top criteria included happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

View of the Pennsylvania State Capitol in downtown Harrisburg. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Overall score: 7.1

Housing affordability: 6.8

Health care: 7.9

2. Reading, Pennsylvania

Snow covers South Reading, as seen from the Pagoda on Mount Penn in Reading. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 6.7

Health care: 8.3

3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 6.4

Health care: 8.3

4. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Aerial view of Scranton residential houses. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 7.5

Health care: 7.4

5. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 6.2

Health care: 8.8

6. New York City, New York

The sun sets on buildings in midtown Manhattan. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 4.1

Health care: 10.0

7. York, Pennsylvania

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 6.5

Health care: 8.3

8. Daytona Beach, Florida

A sign reads "World's Most Famous Beach" in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Overall score: 7.0

Housing affordability: 6.7

Health care: 5.5

9. Youngstown, Ohio

Overall score: 6.9

Housing affordability: 8.2

Health care: 6.5

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Overall score: 6.9

Housing affordability: 7.1

Health care: 6.9

A look at the rest of the top 20

11. Ann Arbor, Michigan

12. Tampa, Florida

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14. Fort Wayne, Indiana

15. Machester, New Hampshire

16. Green Bay, Wisconsin

17. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

18. Sarasota, Florida

19. Toledo, Ohio

20. Trenton, New Jersey