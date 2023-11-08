Expand / Collapse search

Retirement Roulette: NYC makes list of 2024 best places to retire in the US

New York City
NEW YORK CITY - U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best big cities to retire in 2024.

The website analyzed data for the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the United States to see how well they met Americans' retirement needs and expectations.

Some of the top criteria included happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality.

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

View of the Pennsylvania State Capitol at the end of State street in downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

View of the Pennsylvania State Capitol in downtown Harrisburg. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Overall score: 7.1
  • Housing affordability: 6.8
  • Health care: 7.9

2. Reading, Pennsylvania

Reading, PA - December 17: Snow covers South Reading, as seen from the Pagoda on Mount Penn. In Reading Thursday morning December 17, 2020 the day after a big snowstorm hit the area. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Snow covers South Reading, as seen from the Pagoda on Mount Penn in Reading. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 6.7
  • Health care: 8.3

3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 6.4
  • Health care: 8.3

4. Scranton, Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2014/10/18: Aerial view of Scranton residential houses. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Aerial view of Scranton residential houses. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 7.5
  • Health care: 7.4

5. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 6.2
  • Health care: 8.8

6. New York City, New York

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: The sun sets on buildings in midtown Manhattan seen from the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building on February 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The sun sets on buildings in midtown Manhattan. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 4.1
  • Health care: 10.0

7. York, Pennsylvania

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 6.5
  • Health care: 8.3

8. Daytona Beach, Florida

A sign reads "World's Most Famous Beach" in Daytona Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The rise of fentanyl has brought on the most dangerous phase yet in the USs decades-long opioid epidemic, causing a surge in overdose deaths and crippling efforts to end a devastating addiction crisis. Photographer: Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sign reads "World's Most Famous Beach" in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 6.7
  • Health care: 5.5

9. Youngstown, Ohio

  • Overall score: 6.9
  • Housing affordability: 8.2
  • Health care: 6.5

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Overall score: 6.9
  • Housing affordability: 7.1
  • Health care: 6.9

A look at the rest of the top 20

11. Ann Arbor, Michigan

12. Tampa, Florida

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14. Fort Wayne, Indiana

15. Machester, New Hampshire

16. Green Bay, Wisconsin

17. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

18. Sarasota, Florida

19. Toledo, Ohio

20. Trenton, New Jersey