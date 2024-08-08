The Brief Americans considered Tampa the most desirable major metro area in the U.S. and Honolulu was the most desirable midsize metro. The District of Columbia was the most undesirable city for the second year in a row. About 73% of Americans like where they live, but 59% said they still get frustrated by their city or state, and 43% said their state embarrasses them.



If you’re thinking about relocating, you may want to move to one of these cities.

Researchers at Clever Real Estate surveyed 1,000 American adults in June to find out where Americans want to live in 2024. Each respondent answered 25 questions related to where they live, which areas of the U.S. they preferred, and what they believe made a city or state desirable.

Migration data from the U.S. Census at the state and metro level was also analyzed to determine which states and cities Americans were moving in and out of.

Here’s a look at where are the best – and worst – places to live in 2024, according to the study.

Tampa ranks No.1 city to live

The study found that Americans considered Tampa as the most desirable major metro area in the U.S. and Honolulu as the most desirable midsize metro.

Not only does Tampa boast year-round warm, sunny weather, but the data revealed it has less crime and more affordable homes than other cities its size.

Compared to other Florida metros on the most desirable list, Tampa's median home price of $361,177 is also well below Orlando's $379,039 and Miami's $441,399. Plus, Florida has no state income tax, creating a lighter tax burden for Tampa residents.

Respondents also said that Florida was the best state to live — relegating last year's winner, California, to the No. 2 spot.

10 most desirable cities to live

DC ranked most undesirable

In contrast, the District of Columbia was ranked as the most undesirable city for the second year in a row.

About 33% of Americans said it was one of the top five worst cities in the U.S. — up from 20% who said the same in 2023.

Despite this, another recent study found DC as the best place to live for working parents. According to the findings, D.C. topped the ranking with high scores in both the work and health categories, with 25% of its workforce being remote and registering 350 pediatricians per 100,000 children.

10 least desirable cities to live

Nashville has nicest residents, NYC has rudest

In other categories, respondents ranked Nashville and Hawaii as having the nicest residents, while New York City and New York state had the rudest. California also had the craziest residents and also the most pretentious, according to Americans.

Denver was ranked the prettiest, according to the findings, while Detroit was considered the ugliest. Meanwhile, Kansas and Iowa were ranked as states with the worst scenery.

The data found that the U.S. cities with the best food were New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

Most Americans could be convinced to leave their city, state

The data revealed that the majority of Americans (73%) like where they live, but more than half (59%) said they still get frustrated by their city or state. In fact, 43% of respondents said their state embarrasses them.

Americans also said that a low crime rate, low housing and living costs and good weather were the primary factors that make up a desirable place to live. Contrastingly, a high crime rate, high cost of living and high taxes made a place undeisireable.

The study also showed that 84% of Americans said they could be convinced to leave their city or state, with an increase in crime being the top reason (58%).

When relocating, affordable housing was considered the single most important factor, above safety, low cost of living, and proximity to family and friends.

