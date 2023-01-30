Best and worst states for singles

article

Where you live can make a big difference if you are looking for love.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness.

It rated California as the best state for singles looking to date. It ranked first for romance and fun and second for dating opportunities.

New York was number two on the list. It ranked first for dating opportunities and second for romance and fun.

Both states ranked at the bottom of the list for dating economics, meaning they are expensive states when it comes to dating.

Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania rounded out the top five best states for dating.

New Mexico is rated highest for the percentage of single adults.

If you are single and ready to mingle the survey claims you should avoid West Virginia. It ranked worst out of all the states.

Other states at the bottom of the list were Kentucky, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Arkansas. They all had low scores for romance and dating opportunities.