Beekaboo! Police rescue 10 ducklings from storm drain in Hudson Valley

Police in Hudson Valley were on the "quack attack" and rescued 10 ducklings that fell into a storm drain in Greenburgh, New York.

While the mother duck closely looked on, 9 of the 10 ducklings were secured by rescuers in a net.

The 10th duckling found its way far into the storm drain pipe and was unable to be reached initially.

Firefighters had to use a controlled water current to push the remaining one towards the mouth of the pipe, where it was collected, police said.

All 10 ducklings were successfully reunited with their mother.

