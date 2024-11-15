Beaver Moon, the last supermoon of 2024, illuminates NYC skies tonight

article

New Yorkers are in for a celestial treat tonight, as November's Full Beaver Moon, the final supermoon of 2024, graces the night sky.

The Beaver Moon, so named by the Old Farmer’s Almanac for the time of year when beavers retreat to their lodges for winter, reached peak illumination at 4:29 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 15. Even if you miss its exact peak, the moon will appear full for most of the weekend, glowing at nearly 100% illumination through Saturday night.

What makes this Supermoon special?

Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee, while also being full. This proximity makes the moon appear about 16% brighter and slightly larger than a typical full moon. According to NASA, tonight’s supermoon will be approximately 224,385 miles from Earth, offering a noticeable, yet subtle, difference in size—imagine the contrast between a quarter and a nickel.

Beaver full Moon rising behind Monte Prena peaks (Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park) is seen from L'Aquila, Italy, on November 15th, 2024. Beaver full moon gets its name from Native American and colonial traditions, as beavers are most ac

This marks the conclusion of a four-part supermoon series that began in August, which included a rare blue moon. After tonight, the next supermoon won’t occur until October 2025.

How to Watch

The best time to view the Beaver Moon is shortly after sunset when it rises above the horizon. The moon can be viewed with the naked eye, although binoculars can enhance your experience if you'd like a closer look at the moon’s craters or neighboring stars.

What else is in the sky?

Tonight's Beaver Moon will share the stage with the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the "Seven Sisters." While the moon’s brightness may make spotting all the stars in this cluster tricky, it’s a beautiful pairing to behold in the Taurus constellation.

Los Angeles, CA - November 14: A couple view the November full moon nicknamed the Beaver Moon from the Mulholland Scenic Overlook in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In addition, Mercury will be visible in the southwestern sky shortly after sunset, though it sets quickly and might be a challenge for casual observers.

Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will also sparkle at varying points throughout the evening.

A Moon with Many Names

While "Beaver Moon" is its most common moniker, November’s full moon is known by several other seasonal names. These include the Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, and Deer Rutting Moon, all of which pay homage to the rhythms of nature as winter approaches.