Sparta bear attacks: Dog killed, another injured in separate NJ incidents

Published  May 16, 2024 2:06pm EDT
NEW JERSEY - A resident's dog was killed, and another injured, after two separate bear attacks last week in Sparta, New Jersey, police said.

The first incident happened last Thursday when a bear attacked a resident’s dogs on Graphic Boulevard. The second incident happened on Monday, where another encounter occurred on Mountain Spring Drive.

According to police, one of the dogs was killed and another was injured.

Residents near West Mountain Road are urged to take caution when outside and take necessary precautions to avoid encounters, including securing garbage and food sources.

Anyone witnessing an aggressive bear or encountering aggressive wildlife is urged to contact the Sparta Township Police Department at (973)-729-6121.