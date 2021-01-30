Don't share COVID-19 vaccine card on social media, BBB warns

article

With COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up nationwide, the Better Business Bureau is warning of potential identity theft and scams.

The BBB said the vaccination cards distributed to those who receive their COVID-19 shots contain identifying information. In a news release, the organization explains that something as incidental as posting a selfie while holding the vaccine card can create an opportunity for scammers.

In Great Britain, scammers were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok, the BB said, saying it's "only a matter of time" before similar incidents arise in the U.S.

Instead of posting images of the vaccine card, the BBB suggests posting images of vaccine stickers, reviewing social media security settings and remaining wary of social media trends and prompts.

If you’ve spotted a scam -- whether or not you’ve lost money -- report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Find more information about scams and how to avoid them at BBB.org/AvoidScams.

