Newark Mayor Baraka shares video saying 'we were invited in' ICE detention center

article

The Brief Newark Mayor Ras Baraka posted a video to attempt to prove he did not trespass Delaney Hall. Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba alleged Baraka did trespass the ICE facility.



Newark Mayor Ras Baraka shared video of himself entering the ICE detention center Delaney Hall to prove he did not trespass.

Baraka denies trespassing allegation

What we know:

Baraka was arrested outside the new ICE detention facility on May 9.

Baraka, who had been protesting the center’s opening this week, was released Friday night after spending several hours in custody. He was accused of trespassing and ignoring warnings to leave the Delaney Hall facility.

The Newark mayor denied the accusations, stating that he had been invited to the facility for a press conference.

"I was invited in, then they arrested me on the sidewalk."

Baraka posted the video above earlier today to support his claim.

What they're saying:

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba posted that the mayor "committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center," and that he had been taken into custody.