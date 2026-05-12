Baby killed in Bronx fire identified as 6-year-old twins fight for their lives

The Brief An apartment fire in the Bronx claimed the life of 1-year-old Liam Parks and left 6-year-old twins hospitalized in critical condition. Officials say the fire originated in a second-floor apartment and spread dangerously fast up the stairwell because the apartment door was left open. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A devastating apartment fire in the Bronx on Monday claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy and left 6-year-old twins fighting for their lives.

The FDNY reports that an open door allowed the flames to spread rapidly, trapping residents inside the six-story building.

Latest Information:

Police have identified the deceased 1-year-old as one-year-old Liam Parks. Two other children who lived in the apartment, a boy and girl who are 6-year-old twins, were also rescued from the blaze. They are currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Two adults and three firefighters were also injured in the blaze. At least 10 residents have been displaced due to the extensive damage.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in a second-floor apartment on Bainbridge Avenue near 194th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found flames roaring in the hallway.

The door to the apartment where the fire originated was left open, according to the FDNY, which created a draft that allowed the fire to rapidly extend up the stairwell and through the bulkhead at the top of the building.

The fast-moving smoke and flames trapped multiple people, forcing residents to the windows to look for ways out.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Bystanders watched in horror as first responders rushed to save the children. One local woman witnessed the moment the 1-year-old victim was pulled from the burning building:

"I seen them brought a little small baby out," she said. "He was so dark with soot all over him I couldn't even see, you know, his face or nothing. And they put him on the ground and start pumping him back to life... Heartbreaking. And I started crying and screaming."