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1-year-old boy killed in Bronx fire, other children critically injured, authorities report

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Published  May 11, 2026 5:02pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
1-year-old boy killed in Bronx fire, other children in critical condition

1-year-old boy killed in Bronx fire, other children in critical condition

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green is reporting live from the scene after a fatal fire in the Bronx injured 8 people, killing one 1-year-old boy.

The Brief

    • A 1-year-old has been killed, and two other children critically injured in a Bronx fire, according to the FDNY.
    • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the blaze is now under control.
    • The identities of the people who were injured are not known.

THE BRONX - A 1-year-old has been killed, and two other children critically injured in a Bronx fire, according to the FDNY.

Fatal Bronx fire injured 8 people

What we know:

FDNY reports that a call was made regarding a fire at 2609 Bainbridge Avenue at 3:39 p.m.

Five civilians were reportedly injured, three of which were children ranging from ages 1 to 2-years-old. All the children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the children, a 1-year-old boy, has been pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the blaze is now under control.

What we don't know:

The identities of the people who were injured are not known.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY and the NYPD.

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