1-year-old boy killed in Bronx fire, other children critically injured, authorities report

The Brief A 1-year-old has been killed, and two other children critically injured in a Bronx fire, according to the FDNY. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the blaze is now under control. The identities of the people who were injured are not known.



A 1-year-old has been killed, and two other children critically injured in a Bronx fire, according to the FDNY.

Fatal Bronx fire injured 8 people

What we know:

FDNY reports that a call was made regarding a fire at 2609 Bainbridge Avenue at 3:39 p.m.

Five civilians were reportedly injured, three of which were children ranging from ages 1 to 2-years-old. All the children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the children, a 1-year-old boy, has been pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the blaze is now under control.

What we don't know:

The identities of the people who were injured are not known.