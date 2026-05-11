1-year-old boy killed in Bronx fire, other children critically injured, authorities report
THE BRONX - A 1-year-old has been killed, and two other children critically injured in a Bronx fire, according to the FDNY.
Fatal Bronx fire injured 8 people
What we know:
FDNY reports that a call was made regarding a fire at 2609 Bainbridge Avenue at 3:39 p.m.
Five civilians were reportedly injured, three of which were children ranging from ages 1 to 2-years-old. All the children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One of the children, a 1-year-old boy, has been pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the blaze is now under control.
What we don't know:
The identities of the people who were injured are not known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY and the NYPD.