Suspect ID'd after woman shot 4 times in NYC apartment building hallway

article

The NYPD has identified the man wanted in connection to an East Harlem shooting that left a woman critically injured after she was shot four times, police said.

According to police, Avery Dunning, 35, faces a charge of attempted murder.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 6th floor at the NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses located on E. 135th St.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman got into a dispute with the suspect.

That's when police said the suspect shot at the victim, striking her several times.

Police said a woman was shot four times in the hallway of her East Harlem apartment building.

The woman sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach, thigh and head. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).