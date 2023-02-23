Woman shot 4 times in hallway of NYC apartment building

A woman was shot four times in the hallway of her East Harlem apartment building following an altercation, the NYPD said.

It happened Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 6th floor at the NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses located on E. 135th St.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman apparently got in the middle of a dispute between two neighbors.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

Police are searching for a 35-year-old man who lived on the same floor.