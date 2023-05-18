These automakers are removing AM radios from electric vehicles

Certain auto manufacturers are beginning to remove the AM setting from their new electric vehicles because they say electic engines can interfere with the AM stations.

Some lawmakers say it's not a good move though, as there's a push in Washington to save it:

Why is AM radio so important?

Public safety alerts

Weather emergencies

News

Foreign language programming

Automakers removing AM radios

BMW

Volkswagen

Mazda

Tesla

Ford (From all vehicles, both electric and gas)

The move is concerning a bipartisan group of lawmakers. New Jersey Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Rob Menendez are among more than 100 lawmakers discussing federal action to keep AM radio in all vehicles.

Forty-seven million Americans listen to over 4,100 AM stations.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric sports utility vehicle (SUV). (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrators recently wrote a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sharing their worries over AM radios being eliminated from EVs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The group explained in their letter that removing AM radios from electric vehicles could make it difficult for drivers to get safety alerts when there is a local or national crisis. AM radio is a conduit for federal, state, and local officials to communicate with the public when there is a natural disaster or another emergency, Axios noted.

Last year, Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts, wrote a letter to 20 car manufacturers asking them to keep AM radio in electric vehicles, describing it as an issue of public safety, the New York Times reported.

But The Drive, a car news site, reported that AM radio is not in high demand in Europe, and some auto manufacturers overseas believe the vehicles don't need it.

According to the New York Times, automakers explain that electric vehicles generate more electromagnetic interference than gas-powered cars, and it blocks the reception of AM signals creating static and noise, compared to FM signals that aren't affected by this disruption.

Daniel Miller contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.