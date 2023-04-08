Autism Speaks: Life on the Spectrum

1 in 36 children are autistic. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability characterized by communication, social, and behavioral challenges. Fox 5 NY takes a closer look at what life is like today with this developmental disability.

'Barefoot Autism Challenge' raising awareness at NYC's Guggenheim Museum

Have you ever considered going to the Guggenheim Museum barefoot?

Most people probably didn't, but the Barefoot Autism Challenge might change your perspective.

In New York City alone, there are an estimated 7,000 children with autism who are currently receiving services, according to the New York State Department of Health. However, many more remain undiagnosed or underserved.

Tyler Leech, who is autistic, started the challenge in 2017 to help educate the public about sensory sensitivities most people on the spectrum experience.

"It can even make things like shoes and socks feel constricting," Leech explains.

Ken Posner, who has no personal connection to autism, was inspired by the challenge and decided to participate.

