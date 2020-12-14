Attorney General William Barr to resign

article

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has handed in his resignation letter. The president tweeted that he and Barr had a "very nice meeting" at the White House.

"Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General."

Trump has publicly vented about Barr's statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

The president also said he was angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's son, ahead of the election.

Making such an announcement would be against department policy.

Barr in his resignation letter said he updated Trump Monday on the department's "review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued." He added that his last day on the job would be Dec. 23.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. With The Associated Press.