Attackers targeting delivery drivers on bikes

Police in New York are looking for two men wanted in connection to 22 robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan that have targeted food delivery workers on electric bikes.

The NYPD says that the incidents started in September and the latest robbery took place on December 3, 2019.

Police say the males use an electric bike to follow food delivery employees. They then use either a knife or pepper spray to accost the victims before forcibly taking their bikes and taking off. The bikes are often worth $1,000.

None of the victims has been seriously injured in any of the incidents.



Police released video of the suspects from a Midtown robbery. Police say that 8:50 p.m.

The 24-year-old worker had finished making a delivery on West 46th Street when a male on an electric bike asked him for directions to distract his attention.

The victim unlocked his bike, at which time a second male threw him to the ground, sprayed an unknown chemical substance and both took off with his bike.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.