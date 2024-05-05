At least 3 NYC synagogues receive bomb threats via email: NYPD

The NYPD said at least three bomb threats were made via email against synagogues Saturday.

"We are actively monitoring a number of bomb threats at synagogues in New York. Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions," Gov. Hochul said in a post on X on Saturday.

FILE-NYPD officers stand guard at the door of the Union Temple of Brooklyn in New York City. (Photo credit-KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The synagogues include:

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah: 130 West 30th Street

Congregation Rodeph Sholom: 7 West 83rd Street

Brooklyn Heights synagogue: Remsen street

Police also say that the Brooklyn Museum got a bomb threat sent via email at the ⅔ subway stop at the museum.

The threat was unfounded for all the synagogues and the Brooklyn Museum, police said. Police said no one was at the location at the time at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah. The buildings needed to be evacuated at Congregation Rodeph Sholom and three employees were evacuated at the Brooklyn Heights synagogue, police said.

No evacuations were made at the Brooklyn Museum.