At least 2 dead after truck crashes into Mexico City toll booth

Officials said that at least two people died after a truck crashed into a toll booth near Mexico City, Mexico, on September 8, La-Lista reported.

This clip, posted on Twitter by Melissa Arroyo, shows the moment the truck crashed into the toll booth. Shortly after the crash, a large cloud of smoke can be seen.

The Mexican federal roads agency CAPUFE said on Thursday morning that lane reduction was still in place in both directions at the toll booth and urged people to drive with caution.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

