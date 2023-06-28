ASTM North America unveils plan for Penn Station renovation

A commute through Penn Station is rarely the highlight of the day for commuters, but New York State is getting ready to move forward with renovations of the busiest transportation hub in the western hemisphere.



600,000 commuters were using Penn Station each day before the pandemic despite parts of it, being dingy and uninviting.



On Wednesday, ASTM North America unveiled its vision to renovate Penn Station, making it open-air with a towering entrance and facade. Crucially, the space will be opened up by eliminating the theater above it.

The ASTM plan would be $1 billion cheaper while being more ambitious than the current proposal by the MTA. ASTM‘s CEO Paytrick Foye happens to be a former MTA chairman, he says his plan isn’t just less expensive but would create more accessibility and light while having all 21 tracks come in on the same level.

Foye is asking Governor Hochul to consider all design ideas given a project of this magnitude, "All we’re asking for is the opportunity to compete in an RFP process, open to private companies and government agencies and railroads to see who comes up with the best and most cost-efficient execution for a new Penn Station."