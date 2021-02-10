As statewide COVID numbers drop, positivity rates on LI remain high

Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling out Long Island after Nassau and Suffolk Counties have had the greatest COVID-19 hospitalization rates compared to the rest of the state.

"Long Island, Long Island, Long Island," he said. "Not dramatically higher - but higher. We’ve been seeing this for the past couple of weeks."

While the relative jump happened soon after the winter holidays and appears to be slowing down, the governor’s focus is putting pressure on local leaders to defend themselves.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran points out the rates are usually just a half to one percentage point less compared to other regions. On Wednesday she announced the County’s newest vaccination distribution center at LIU in Brookville.

"We’re doing all we can with what we have," she said.

At last check, the positivity rate was 5.39% in Nassau and 4.7% in Suffolk compared to a 7-day average of 4.31% statewide.

Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads believes it’s a supply and distribution issue. He told FOX 5 NY that Long Island has fewer vaccination sites compared to the city.

"The reality is we have the highest infection rates in the state at this point but we don’t have the allocation of resources necessary," Rhoads said. "It’s one thing to complain about the rates here on Long Island, it’s quite another to actually do something to alleviate the issues."

Currently, there are two vaccination centers run by the Nassau County Health Department and 2 in Suffolk. Both Counties are ready to ramp up access to sites as soon as more doses of the vaccine become available.

"We believe within a couple of weeks Johnson and Johnson will hit the market," said Nassau Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein. "We believe Pfizer and Moderna will increase capacity."

County officials remind residents that hand washing, mask-wearing and social distancing in addition to receiving the vaccine will ultimately help contain the virus once and for all.