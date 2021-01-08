As schools reopen on LI, new plans aim to keep students and staff safe

The Jericho School District is picking up where they left off before winter recess and following the same model of daily in-person learning for students K through 5 with grades 6 through 12 alternating in person and remote learning.

"We're up, running, things are going well," said Hank Grishman, superintendent of schools in the Jericho School District. "We have kids who are hybrid today and remote tomorrow and it serves the interest of our kids and keeps them in school."

So far this school year, the Jericho district has remained open with the exception of one elementary school that closed for two days to clean. But with well over 100 school districts across Long Island, each one is following what works best for their staff and students.

Over in Westbury, Superintendent Eudes Budhai shifted to fully remote learning for this week. Typically the district follows a hybrid model K through 12 but a spike after Thanksgiving break encouraged officials to wait before returning to the classroom this go around.

"When it comes to making a decision on school closures or shifting to remote learning, it's based on your community," Budhai said. "During a time like this, it was a matter of taking necessary precautions to keep our children and staff safe."

Districts including Half Hollow Hills, Huntington and Hauppauge also shifted to distance learning for some or all of the week to give more time for officials to identify any holiday-related cases in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Nassau BOCES has tried its best to maintain in person learning this school year. They have a total of 14 programs, only 3 of them are remote.

"Schools are the safest place for kids," said Nassau BOCES District Superintendent Robert Dillon. "It's in everyone's best interest to be in person and the reason why we wouldn't be comes from staff having to quarantine."

Every district and program has a unique plan but school officials tell us safety remains the priority.