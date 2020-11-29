As coronavirus vaccine nears, questions linger over who gets it first

The countdown to the delivery of a coronavirus vaccine, but many questions still linger, like who will get the vaccine first? Will it be widely available to the public? And will the vaccine reduce the amount of time people are infectious for, or will it reduce their ability to spread the virus?

The World Health Organization says it doesn’t have all the answers to those questions just yet, but doctors suggest that it will take up to 70% of the population getting immunized to keep the general public from contracting the virus.

The FDNY has confirmed that it is working to make sure its first responders are prioritized, with the vaccination process potentially beginning in mid to late December. And while it is highly recommended that FDNY members get the vaccine, it will not be mandatory.

Speaking on Sunday, Senator Charles Schumer urged the U.S. Senate to pass the Heroes Act, which would provide grants to New York and other states to help distribute the vaccine.

Pfizer is one of the major pharmaceutical companies in the final stages of a vaccine. Its efficacy is 95%, but experts and elected officials stress that the only way for a vaccination to work is if you take it.

