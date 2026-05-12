Arsonist arrested for Long Island vehicle fires starting nearly a year ago: police

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The Brief A man was apprehended by police in Freeport early Sunday morning, shortly after multiple vehicles were discovered engulfed in flames. He faces six counts of arson for an alleged spree spanning nearly a year. A motive for the fires has yet to be released.



A Long Island man has been arrested in connection with a nearly year-long arson spree, with authorities alleging he intentionally set vehicles ablaze on at least four separate occasions.

What we know:

Multiple vehicles were found engulfed in flames at Municipal Parking Field 1 in Freeport early Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Elder Lopez Avalos, was taken into custody after officers found him near the crime scene.

An investigation determined that Avalos was also responsible for previous vehicle fires in Freeport on May 2, 2026; June 18, 2025; and June 29, 2025. He has been charged with six counts of arson.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to release a motive for the arson spree, or how much damage was done during each incident.