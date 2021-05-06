Arrest in murder of 1-year-old in Brooklyn

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a toddler who was killed when gunmen fired into a crowd in Brooklyn last summer, police said Thursday.

Dashawn Austin, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges including murder and attempted murder in the July 12, 2020 shooting that killed 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. and wounded three other people.

The NY Times reports a second man was also arrested in connection with the case.

Davell Gardner Jr. was shot in the stomach as he sat in a stroller at a late evening cookout. Three other men in the group suffered gunshot wounds but survived.

The NYPD said two men stepped out of a sport utility vehicle and opened fire into a playground in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

The little boy's death shocked New York City and his funeral was widely covered in the media.

It wasn't clear if Austin had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.

