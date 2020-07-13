Boy, 1, dead, 3 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

Police are on the hunt for the gunmen who opened fire in a playground in Brooklyn shooting and killing a one-year-old boy and injuring three men.

The shooting broke out in front of the Raymond Bush Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four people were shot including a 27-year-old man who was struck in the ankle; a 35-year-old man who was shot in the groin and a 36-year-old man who was shot in the right leg, said police.

The men are expected to recover.

The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital just before 3 a.m. Monday, said police.

The victims were hanging out on the street when they were approached by two or three men who opened fire, according to cops. The gunmen fled in a vehicle.

There were no descriptions of the suspects.

Nineteen people were shot over the weekend including two children, 12 and 15 years old, according to police. Both were expected to survive.

There were three shooting victims for the same time period last year.

