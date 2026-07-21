Army vet was targeting ICE in fiery attack outside NYC federal building: FBI

The Brief Andrew Arrabaca, 43, set a fire, igniting commercial fireworks, and brandishing pellet guns outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan before federal officers quickly tackled and detained him. Arrabaca, a former U.S. Army Patriot missile mechanic, arrived heavily armed on Monday morning. Federal officials identified Arrabaca as an anti-government extremist opposing federal immigration enforcement who intended to cause harm.



A morning commute in Lower Manhattan erupted into chaos after a suspect ignited a fire, set off commercial fireworks and brandished a pellet gun directly outside 26 Federal Plaza, a high-security complex that houses offices for the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal immigration courts.

The suspect, who was quickly taken into custody by federal security officers, has been identified by authorities as 43-year-old Andrew Arrabaca.

Heavily armed

What we know:

Officials say Arrabaca, a former U.S. Army Patriot missile systems mechanic with ties to both Poughkeepsie and Harlem, arrived at the federal building with a variety of weapons and incendiary materials.

He was armed with six incendiary devices, commercial-grade fireworks, a bucket of suspected gasoline, two axes, a hammer, a machete, three knives and airsoft pellet guns/rifles.

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Video showed the suspect pouring liquid outside an entrance around 8 :30 a.m. Monday, before setting off fireworks to ignite huge flames and firing a pellet gun.

‘Anti-American’

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials characterized the suspect as an anti-government extremist driven by opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

"He came armed with bad intentions, looking to injure people and harm people," said James Barnacle, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. "He is an anti-American, anti-government extremist. We know that from what he said post-arrest, and we know that from the actions he tried to take."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the New York Police Department is assisting federal authorities by analyzing city surveillance networks to trace Arrabaca's movements prior to the attack.

What's next:

Arrabaca is expected to face multiple federal charges.