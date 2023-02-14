Appliance thieves target Brooklyn buildings

The NYPD has released a video of two men wanted for stealing appliances from a Brooklyn apartment building.

They have previously reported that there has been a string of appliance thefts in the Bushwick neighborhood.

The video is from a Jan. 8, 2023 theft. Police say two people entered a residential building located at 1211 Putnam Ave. around 10:30 a.m. by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the men carted off a refrigerator and a washer/dryer.

The NYPD says this man helped steal appliances from a Brooklyn residential building.

The New York City Police Department there is an ongoing pattern that began in December and continued into January.

On Dec. 23, 2022 two people went into a residential building on Covert St. around 5 p.m. by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took a washing machine and took off.

They struck again on Dec. 27 around 5 p.m. The NYPD says two people entered the same building by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took a refrigerator and took off.

There were three more incidents in January. On the 3rd, two people went into a residential building on Jefferson Ave. by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say they took multiple refrigerators and washers/dryers and took off on foot. The next day at around 3:30 p.m. two people went into the same building by prying open the front door and took a refrigerator and TV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.