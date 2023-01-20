Appliance thieves: Washers, fridges stolen in Brooklyn robbery pattern

article

The New York City Police Department is looking for two thieves they say stole several large appliances, including washing machines and refrigerators, from residential buildings in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn during a burglary pattern.

According to police, the pattern began late last month and continued into January.

Here is the list of reported incidents the NYPD says are linked:

Dec. 23 around 5 p.m.: Police say two people entered a residential building located at 37 Covert St. by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took a washing machine and took off. There were no injuries reported.

Dec. 27 around 5 p.m.: Police say two people entered the same building by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took a refrigerator and fled. There were no injuries reported.

Jan. 3 around 11 a.m. : #3: Police say two people entered a residential building located at 1066 Jefferson Ave. by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took multiple refrigerators and washer/dryers and took off on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Jan. 4 around 3:30 p.m.: Police say two people entered the same residential building from the first two incidents by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took a refrigerator and TV and fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Jan. 8 around 10:30 a.m: Police say two people entered a residential building located at 1211 Putnam Ave. by prying open the front door. Once inside, police say the suspects took a refrigerator and a washer/dryer and took off on foot. There were no injuries reported.

Police seek 2 thieves they say stole several washers and fridges during a Brooklyn robbery pattern. (NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.