Storytime app links NYC businesses with micro influencers for discounts, promotion

The Brief Storytime was launched in 2024 by Philip Davis and Aris Yeager. The app connects local influencers with restaurants, offering them free meals in exchange for social media promotion. The app includes establishments across New York City, in parts of New Jersey and Miami.



The Storytime app is quickly gaining popularity in New York City for linking up influencers and local businesses.

What we know:

The app has garnered popularity in part because it does not require users to have an immense following. Instead, it focuses on nano and micro influencers.

Restaurants and other establishments, including jewelry stores and workout studios, pay a monthly fee to have access to Storytime. After an influencer redeems an offer from a business, users are required to post a story tagging the company within 48 hours.

What they're saying:

One influencer stated, "Storytime was recommended to me by a coworker, and I use it four times a week on average."

Another user described the platform as "genius," noting that businesses typically offer $10-$50 in credit, making it cost-effective. They added that the platform feels "much more natural" than conventional advertising.

According to Storytime, the sandwich shop Lenwich saw a 1,000% Return on Investment through this model.

What's next:

The Storytime app is also available in parts of New Jersey, and recently expanded to Miami. The founders have voiced plans to bring Storytime to Boston as well, though it is unclear when that would happen.